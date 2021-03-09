 Skip to main content
Agendas for March 12
Agendas for March 12

Tuesday morning golf league

Women golfers are invited to join either a 18-hole or nine-hole Tuesday morning golf league at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The season is scheduled to begin with a luncheon on April 27, pandemic permitting. League play is set to start on May 4.

To sign up or for more information, contact Barb Hanke at 262-497-7244 or email bhanke@wi.rr.com.

Greater Racine Area USBC Annual meeting

The annual meeting for the Greater Racine Area USBC will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21 at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.

There will be voting for new officers, directors and delegates.

Nomination forms for those positions are still being accepted. Contact association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773 or by email at rbaworks4u@aol.com for more information.

A Round for Rhinos golf outing

Registration is open for the second annual A Round for Rhinos nine-hole charity golf outing to benefit the Racine Zoo.

It will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

The outing features nine holes of golf, a complimentary cart, gourmet dinner and two cigars. A cash bar will be available.

The cost is $200; a portion of the registration is tax deductible. To register, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the Racine Zoo animals.

Racine Parks and Recreation summer youth softball

City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is now open registration for summer youth softball leagues.

Registration is open to youth ages 4 to 8.

Softball leagues are available for T-ball (4-5 years) and coach pitch (6-8 years). Youth are placed in the league associated with the age as of June 1 (ages 4-5) and Aug. 15 (ages 6-8).

There are two ways to register:

** Send an email to prcs@cityofracine.org. Registration forms will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.

** At the door drop-off & mail-in at the PRCS Office, 800 Center St., Room 127, Racine WI 53403. Registration forms will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by check only (payable to City of Racine PRCS). Registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program.

Fees for registration through May 1 are $40 for city of Racine residents, $60 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Franksville, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant, Wind Point, other villages/municipalities). The price goes up to $50 for city of Racine residents and $70 for non-city residents beginning May 4.

Registration includes team practices, games, and a team T-shirt. Registration forms are available at: www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/Softball. Games are held one night of the week from Monday through Thursday at Humble or Stewart-McBride parks. Games begin in late May or early June and run through July.

For more information, go to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RPRCS), online to www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec, by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org, or by calling (262) 636-9131.

