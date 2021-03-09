Agendas for March 12

The outing features nine holes of golf, a complimentary cart, gourmet dinner and two cigars. A cash bar will be available.

The cost is $200; a portion of the registration is tax deductible. To register, go to www.racinezoo.org.

Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the Racine Zoo animals.

Racine Parks and Recreation summer youth softball

City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is now open registration for summer youth softball leagues.

Registration is open to youth ages 4 to 8.

Softball leagues are available for T-ball (4-5 years) and coach pitch (6-8 years). Youth are placed in the league associated with the age as of June 1 (ages 4-5) and Aug. 15 (ages 6-8).

There are two ways to register:

** Send an email to prcs@cityofracine.org. Registration forms will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.