Agendas for March 11

YMCA Outdoor Youth Flag Football League ready for spring

The Racine Family YMCA will be conducting a youth outdoor flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 through 14 at the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

Designed to introduce youth to the fundamental elements of football in a fun environment, the season runs weekly on Sundays from April 17 through May 21, All games will be played at Sealed Air.

The co-ed age divisions are Mites (Pre-K and Kindergarten), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

Registration is open through April 1 at the Sealed Air location. The fee is $60 for members and $80 for the general public. Participants can save $5 if they register by March 25.

For more information, contact Sports & Rec Director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Racine YMCA spring youth co-ed basketball

Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Co-ed Youth Basketball Leagues. The registration deadline is March 11 and games are scheduled to begin the weekend of March 18-19.

There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of March 11, 2022) — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty Mites (grades 1-2), Sophomores (grades 3-4), Juniors (grades 5-6) and Seniors (grades 7-8).

Mites and Mighty Mites will meet on Friday nights for an instructional practice, followed by a game. The other age groups will play on Saturdays. All games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.

The registration fee is $60 for YMCA members and $80 for the general public (register by Feb. 25 and save $5). The fee includes a T-shirt.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

