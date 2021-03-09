Agendas for March 11

Registration is open to youth ages 4 to 8.

Softball leagues are available for T-ball (4-5 years) and coach pitch (6-8 years). Youth are placed in the league associated with the age as of June 1 (ages 4-5) and Aug. 15 (ages 6-8).

There are two ways to register:

** Send an email to prcs@cityofracine.org. Registration forms will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.

** At the door drop-off & mail-in at the PRCS Office, 800 Center St., Room 127, Racine WI 53403. Registration forms will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by check only (payable to City of Racine PRCS). Registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program.

Fees for registration through May 1 are $40 for city of Racine residents, $60 for non-city residents (Caledonia, Elmwood Park, Franksville, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Sturtevant, Wind Point, other villages/municipalities). The price goes up to $50 for city of Racine residents and $70 for non-city residents beginning May 4.