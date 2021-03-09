Agendas for March 10

Softball leagues are available for T-ball (4-5 years) and coach pitch (6-8 years). Youth are placed in the league associated with the age as of June 1 (ages 4-5) and Aug. 15 (ages 6-8).

There are three ways to register:

** One-day only curbside drop-off on Monday, Feb. 22 (alternate inclement weather day is Tuesday, Feb. 23) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Payment is by check or exact cash amount. Check the Parks and Rec Facebook page (facebook.com/RPRCS) for weather cancellation information.

** Send an email to prcs@cityofracine.org beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24 and continuing until teams are full. Registration forms will not be accepted before Wednesday and registrations will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card only; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.