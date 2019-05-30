Little John’s Bowhunters League

The Little John’s Archers’ bowhunters league will run 10 weeks from Tuesday, June 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 20. The banquet will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Registration for the public will be held at the archery club at 4564 Walsh Road in Caledonia, just east of Hwy. 31, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 11. Applicants may sign up any number of additional shooters if they pay their registration fees.

The shooting fee (including the banquet and door prizes) is $60. Checks should be made out to Little John’s Archers.

For more information, please send an email to littlejohnsarchers@gmail.com

Tee Off for Tiny Homes golf outing

The second annual Tee Off for Tiny Homes golf outing will be held Friday, June 28, at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

The format will be a four-person scramble. Proper attire will be required at the golf course (no tank or swim tops, no metal spikes). Check-in is at 11 a.m. and golf begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner follows at 6:30 p.m. A social hour is at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be held with the silent auction closing at 7:30 p.m.

The $135 fee includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and catered dinner. The cost for dinner only is $50.

The outing will benefit the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, which helps at-risk military veterans by providing food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.

To register or make a donation, go to http://birdeasepro.com/veteranstinyhomes

