Logic’s Camp 22 girls’ basketball camp
Former Case High School and University of Iowa standout Samantha Logic, who plays pro basketball in Europe with the Young Angels (Slovakia), will host her annual basketball camp Wednesday, July 10 at Case High School.
Camp sessions are 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for high school players, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for those entering grades 6-8 and noon to 1:30 p.m. for those entering grades 2-5.
The cost for all age groups is $10, which includes a free T-shirt, bag and ball. The registration deadline is midnight on June 25.
To register online, go to www.samanthalogic.com/camps/
For more information or assistance, please email Logic at sam@samanthalogic.com
Bob Lindsay Racine on the Lake Tennis tournament
The Bob Lindsay Racine on the Lake Tennis tournament will be held July 24 through 28 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
The registration deadline is July 20. Juniors matches will be played July 24-25 and adult matches will be played July 26-28. There is play in singles, doubles and mixed doubles and all skill levels are welcome.
The cost is $30 for singles and $38 for doubles for all age and skill levels.
For more information or to obtain a registration form, call the Racine Tennis Club at 262-639-6100 or contact tournament director Todd Anderson by email at todd@lifesports.com or by phone at 262-498-0389.
