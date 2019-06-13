Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship
Today is the entry deadline for the 58th annual Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by Point One Recruiting Solutions.
The tournament will be played June 21 through June 23 at Racine Country Club, H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course and Meadowbrook Country Club. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. Friday at Racine C.C., 9 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Park and at 10 a.m. Sunday at Meadowbrook C.C.
There is a separate senior division for ages 55 and older (as of June 21). They must have a handicap of 15 or less and they will play from shorter tees.
Racine County resident amateurs and any full amateur golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs, with established handicaps of 12 or less, are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.
After the first round, the top half of the field (40 players minimum), plus ties, along with the top 10 finishers from last year and all past champions (if not already included), advance to the second and third rounds. For seniors, the top half of the field (12 minimum), plus ties, advance.
Entry forms are available in the pro shops of all Racine County golf courses. The entry fee is $90. Mail entries and entry fee (make checks out to Racine Tri-Course) to Jim Nord, 2740 Wexford Road, Racine, WI 53405. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.
Root River Archery Range grand opening
On Saturday the Root River Archery division of The Shooters’ Sports Center, 4900 Six Mile Road, will be hosting a day of archery for the whole family on Saturday, June 15.
Their brand new outdoor range will be free to use for the day. This is open to all archers, including crossbows, and there will be rental bows available to anyone who doesn’t have their own equipment.
There will be lunch available, door prizes, novelty shoots and a giveaway for a brand new Mathews compound bow, a total of more than $1,500 in prizes.
For more information, contact Shooters’ Sports Center at 262-681-1040.
EVP Beach Sports Festival is Saturday
Sand volleyball is back for 2019 at the North Beach courts, located near the Beachside Oasis at 100 Kewaunee St.
The EVP Beach Sports Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. EVP (Extreme Volleyball Professionals) is the country’s largest national pro-am volleyball attraction. Two-person men’s and women’s teams will compete in professional and amateur divisions throughout the day. There is no fee for spectators.
For team registration information and event details, go to www.evptour.com
