Ives Grove Junior Golf Clinic

Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville, will hold its annual Junior Golf Clinic on Wednesday mornings from June 19 through July 24.

Classes are from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for beginners, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for intermediates and 12:30-1 p.m., with nine holes to follow, for advanced golfers.

To sign up for the clinic, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714.

Bob Lindsay Racine on the Lake Tennis

The Bob Lindsay Racine on the Lake Tennis tournament will be held July 24 through 28 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

The registration deadline is July 20. Juniors matches will be played July 24-25 and adult matches will be played July 26-28. There is play in singles, doubles and mixed doubles and all skill levels are welcome.

The cost is $30 for singles and $38 for doubles for all age and skill levels.

For more information or to obtain a registration form, call the Racine Tennis Club at 262-639-6100 or contact tournament director Todd Anderson by email at todd@lifesports.com or by phone at 262-498-0389.

