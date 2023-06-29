RUSD Skills & Drills Summer Football Camp

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is partnering with the Racine Unified School District’s Office of Extended Learning and the Racine Raiders to offer a football skills and drills summer camp available to all boys entering grades 5 through 8.

The camp is free and includes a free T-shirt. The camp has a maximum enrollment of 60 participants and cleats are required.

The camp began June 19 and will be held Mondays through Thursdays through July 27. The camp will be at Horlick Field on Mondays, at Case High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at Horlick High School on Wednesdays. The camp will run each night from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The program aims to provide youth with a safe, non-competitive and no-contact environment where they can learn fundamental football skills and concepts and build a passion for the game along with positive relationships with fellow participants and coaches. Instructors will include members of the Racine Raiders and area high school coaches and players.

For more information and to send in registration forms, contact: extended.learning@rusd.org or matthew.gomez@cityofracine.org.

Case Alumni C-Club golf outing

The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 18 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $150 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.

The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1. Register for the outing online at: tinyurl.com/47fsrdms.

Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.