Agendas for June 26

Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing

The 21st Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The fee of $125 includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, gifts, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles and a hole-in-one contest. The fee for dinner only is $50.

The event is limited to the first 144 golfers age 21 and older. All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Registration is online at: birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Charity Golf Outing set for Aug. 26

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin of Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans.

In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.

People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at tinyurl.com/RacineCountyGolferRegistration.

The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch.

