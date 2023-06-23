RUSD Skills & Drills Summer Football Camp

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is partnering with the Racine Unified School District’s Office of Extended Learning and the Racine Raiders to offer a football skills and drills summer camp available to all boys entering grades 5 through 8.

The camp is free and includes a free T-shirt. The camp has a maximum enrollment of 60 participants and cleat are required.

The camp began June 19 and will be held Mondays through Thursdays through July 27. The camp will be at Horlick Field on Mondays, at Case High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at Horlick High School on Wednesdays. The camp will run each night from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The program aims to provide youth with a safe, non-competitive and no-contact environment where they can learn fundamental football skills and concepts and build a passion for the game along with positive relationships with fellow participants and coaches. Instructors will include members of the Racine Raiders and area high school coaches and players.

For more information and to send in registration forms, contact: extended.learning@rusd.org or matthew.gomez@cityofracine.org

Case Alumni C-Club golf outing

The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 18 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $150 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.

The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1. Register for the outing online at: www.birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble

Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

Registration is underway for the 61st Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by RangeTime.

This year’s tournament is Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 and the three courses will be played in their original order, beginning at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course for the first round Friday. It moves to Meadowbrook Country Club for the second round Saturday and concludes at Racine Country Club Sunday for the final round.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. at Johnson Park. 9 a.m. at Meadowbrook and 10 a.m. at Racine C.C. Play will be in Regular and Senior divisions (seniors must be age 55 by July 7) and players can play either division, but not both. Players must declare their intent prior to play.

The entire field will play 36 holes before the cut is made for the final round to the low 50% of the field (minimum of 40 players in the regular division, minimum of 12 in the senior division), plus ties.

The top-10 finishers from last year and past champions in the field will also play all three days.

Racine County resident amateurs, any full golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs and owners of brick-and-mortar businesses in Racine County, who are amateurs with established handicaps of 12 or less (15 or less for seniors), are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.

Entries close Saturday, July 1 or when the tournament reaches 110 players.

Players may register online at tinyurl.com/sp62znx9 and follow the drop-down menus, or they may print and turn in an entry form, which are available at the same link. The entry fee is $100.

Mail entries and entry fee (make checks out to Racine Tri-Course) to John Feiner, 5205 Coachlamp Dr., Racine, WI 53406. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.