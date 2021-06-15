Agendas for June 17

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship returns as one of the premier local sporting events of the summer.

The 59th Tri-Course, with a new sponsor, Range Time Golf, will be played July 16 through 18 in the traditional order of courses, beginning with the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course with a 7 a.m. tee time. The tournament moves to Meadowbrook Country Club for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday and finishes at Racine Country Club Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Racine County resident amateurs and any full amateur golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs, with established handicaps of 12 or less, are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.

There is a separate senior division for ages 55 and older (as of July 16). They must have a handicap of 15 or less and they will play from shorter tees.

After the first round, the top half of the field (40 players minimum), plus ties, along with the top 10 finishers from last year and all past champions (if not already included), advance to the second and third rounds. For seniors, the top half of the field (12 minimum), plus ties, advance.