Agendas for June 16

Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing

The 21st Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The fee of $125 includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, gifts, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles and a hole-in-one contest. The fee for dinner only is $50.

The event is limited to the first 144 golfers age 21 and older. All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Registration is online at: www.birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Charity Golf Outing set for Aug. 26

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin of Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans.

In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.

People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at https://tinyurl.com/RacineCountyGolferRegistration.

The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch.

Angel Boys Basketball Camp at St. Catherine’s

St. Catherine’s High School is holding the Angel Boys Basketball Camp from June 27-30 in the McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s, 1200 Park Ave.

The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades this fall. The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 27-29 and from 9 a.m.-noon on June 30.

According to a news release, “the camp’s focus is on sportsmanship, skill development (shooting, passing, ball handling, defense), offensive and defensive strategies, and team concepts. It will also include competitive games each day.”

The fee for the camp is $75 per player, which includes a T-shirt. Checks or cash are accepted; make checks payable to St. Catherine’s High School. When sending payment, please indicate the name of the student.

The deadline for registration and payment is June 13. No registrations or money will be accepted after that date. If money is not received by June 13, your registration will be canceled.

Registration will be online only. To register, find the appropriate link below, click on the link or copy and paste the link into your browser window to get to the Google document that matches your child’s grade in the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information, please contact St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

ENTERING 4TH GRADE: forms.gle/LsTM6i9UKLDsUR9T7

ENTERING 5TH GRADE: forms.gle/SM9H7xsv3Zp45KA1A

ENTERING 6TH GRADE: forms.gle/gGsBtqLzoBC7vFYv9

ENTERING 7TH GRADE: forms.gle/rssCmqCZxfR83X9S6

ENTERING 8TH GRADE: forms.gle/HCAAjgAMWPnWc2kUA

ENTERING 9TH GRADE: forms.gle/bzM9guduYGSvhidR8

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0