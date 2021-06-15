Agendas for June 16

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship returns as one of the premier local sporting events of the summer.
The 59th Tri-Course, with a new sponsor, Range Time Golf, will be played July 16 through 18 in the traditional order of courses, beginning with the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course with a 7 a.m. tee time. The tournament moves to Meadowbrook Country Club for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday and finishes at Racine Country Club Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
Racine County resident amateurs and any full amateur golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs, with established handicaps of 12 or less, are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.
There is a separate senior division for ages 55 and older (as of July 16). They must have a handicap of 15 or less and they will play from shorter tees.
After the first round, the top half of the field (40 players minimum), plus ties, along with the top 10 finishers from last year and all past champions (if not already included), advance to the second and third rounds. For seniors, the top half of the field (12 minimum), plus ties, advance.
Entry forms are available in the pro shops of all Racine County golf courses. The entry fee is $90 and the entry deadline is Saturday, July 10.
Mail entries and entry fee (make checks payable to Racine Tri-Course) to tournament director John Feiner, 5205 Coachlamp Drive, Racine, WI 53406. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.
Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters is scheduled to return to the state junior golf schedule July 26-29 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.
Registration is underway for the tournament. Play will be in the 18-and-under and 16-and-under age divisions. Players must be 18 or younger as of July 29.
Participants in each age division will play two qualifying rounds, on Monday and on Tuesday morning (shotgun start), to determine the match-play field. First-round matches will be played Tuesday afternoon.
The second round of match play is Wednesday morning, quarterfinals are Wednesday afternoon, semifinals are Thursday morning and the championship matches are Thursday afternoon.
There is also a long drive contest, with qualifying between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the finals at 6 p.m.
The entry fee is $85 (make checks payable to Junior Masters) and must accompany the entry blank, which is available online at https://mbjuniormasters.com/register/
Entries will not be accepted after July 1 or when the field reaches 200 players, whichever comes first.
For more information, go online to https://mbjuniormasters.com or https://wsgaclub.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsgajohnsonpark19/event/wsgajohnsonpark191/index.htm?