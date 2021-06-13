Agendas for June 15

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship returns as one of the premier local sporting events of the summer.

The 59th Tri-Course, with a new sponsor, Range Time Golf, will be played July 16 through 18 in the traditional order of courses, beginning with the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course with a 7 a.m. tee time. The tournament moves to Meadowbrook Country Club for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday and finishes at Racine Country Club Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters is scheduled to return to the state junior golf schedule July 26-29 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.

Registration is underway for the tournament. Play will be in the 18-and-under and 16-and-under age divisions. Players must be 18 or younger as of July 29.