Agendas for June 14

Racine Instinctive Bowmen holding first Founders’ Shoot

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen will hold its first Founders' Shoot, an outdoor 3D archery shoot to honor RIB's Founding Fathers that will be an annual event.

The Shoot is Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, at the RIB Clubhouse, 14403 50th Road in Yorkville. Registration will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days.

There will be two outdoor ranges of 3D targets and all shooting styles are welcome, but no crossbows or broadheads.

RIB's kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch both days.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with a paid adult for cadets (11 and under).

For more information, go online to www.ribarchery.com or call 262-835-4975.

2022 Prairie School Boys Basketball Camp

The Prairie boys basketball camp will be held from Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center, 4050 Lighthouse Dr., Wind Point. The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades and is open to all players. The tuition is $100.

Daily instruction focusing on fundamentals of the game and skill development will be given to campers.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who led his team to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in 2021, will direct the clinic. He will be joined by staff members Tony Stafford, Jersey Eickhorst, Reid Koenen and Sammie Woodward. Plenty of recent alumni will also be on hand to work at the camp.

Online registration is required at: prairieschool.com/summer

Angel Boys Basketball Camp at St. Catherine’s

St. Catherine’s High School is holding the Angel Boys Basketball Camp from June 27-30 in the McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s, 1200 Park Ave.

The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades this fall. The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 27-29 and from 9 a.m.-noon on June 30.

According to a news release, “the camp’s focus is on sportsmanship, skill development (shooting, passing, ball handling, defense), offensive and defensive strategies, and team concepts. It will also include competitive games each day.”

The fee for the camp is $75 per player, which includes a T-shirt. Checks or cash are accepted; make checks payable to St. Catherine’s High School. When sending payment, please indicate the name of the student.

The deadline for registration and payment is June 13. No registrations or money will be accepted after that date. If money is not received by June 13, your registration will be canceled.

Registration will be online only. To register, find the appropriate link below, click on the link or copy and paste the link into your browser window to get to the Google document that matches your child’s grade in the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information, please contact St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

ENTERING 4TH GRADE: forms.gle/LsTM6i9UKLDsUR9T7

ENTERING 5TH GRADE: forms.gle/SM9H7xsv3Zp45KA1A

ENTERING 6TH GRADE: forms.gle/gGsBtqLzoBC7vFYv9

ENTERING 7TH GRADE: forms.gle/rssCmqCZxfR83X9S6

ENTERING 8TH GRADE: forms.gle/HCAAjgAMWPnWc2kUA

ENTERING 9TH GRADE: forms.gle/bzM9guduYGSvhidR8

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0