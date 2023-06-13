Angel Boys Basketball Camp at St. Catherine’s

St. Catherine’s High School is holding the Angel Boys Basketball Camp from June 19-22 in the McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s, 1200 Park Ave.

The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades this fall. The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 19-21 and from 9 a.m.-noon on June 22. The camp is open to the first 25 to register in each grade level.

According to a news release, “the camp’s focus is on sportsmanship, skill development (shooting, passing, ball handling, defense), offensive and defensive strategies, and team concepts. It will also include competitive games each day.”

The fee for the camp is $75 per player, which includes a T-shirt and “quality basketball instruction from coaches and athletes with multiple years of experience,” the news release said. The deadline for registration and payment, which includes a 5% processing fee, is June 14; no registration will be accepted after that date.

Registration will be online only. To register and pay, go online to spicket.events/schsangels

For more information, please contact St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach Ryan Thompson at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

Registration is underway for the 61st Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by RangeTime.

This year’s tournament is Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 and the three courses will be played in their original order, beginning at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course for the first round Friday. It moves to Meadowbrook Country Club for the second round Saturday and concludes at Racine Country Club Sunday for the final round.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. at Johnson Park. 9 a.m. at Meadowbrook and 10 a.m. at Racine C.C. Play will be in Regular and Senior divisions (seniors must be age 55 by July 7) and players can play either division, but not both. Players must declare their intent prior to play.

The entire field will play 36 holes before the cut is made for the final round to the low 50% of the field (minimum of 40 players in the regular division, minimum of 12 in the senior division), plus ties.

The top-10 finishers from last year and past champions in the field will also play all three days.

Racine County resident amateurs, any full golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs and owners of brick-and-mortar businesses in Racine County, who are amateurs with established handicaps of 12 or less (15 or less for seniors), are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.

Entries close Saturday, July 1 or when the tournament reaches 110 players.

Players may register online at tinyurl.com/sp62znx9 and follow the drop-down menus, or they may print and turn in an entry form, which are available at the same link. The entry fee is $100.

Mail entries and entry fee (make checks out to Racine Tri-Course) to John Feiner, 5205 Coachlamp Dr., Racine, WI 53406. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.

Lutheran High School summer athletic camps on tap

Racine Lutheran High School will be holding the following summer athletic camps in June and July.

Go online to www.racinelutheran.org and click on Athletics-Summer Camps to read about the RLHS summer activities and download registration forms. Grade level is based on 2023-24 enrollments.

Co-ed Volleyball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 19-22, 10 a.m.-noon, $60.

Girls Volleyball Camp: Grades 10-12, June 19-22, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $60.

Boys Basketball Camp: Grades 4-9, June 26-29, 10 a.m.-noon, $60 (discounted rate of $45 for bringing in a minimum of 10 items for food drive).

Running/Track Camp: Grades 5-12, June 19-23, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., $50

Youth Football Camp: Grades 3-8, July 11-14, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., $60

Speed and Agility Camp: Grades 5-8, June 6-July 27, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $50.

To learn more about RLHS and its athletic offerings, contact Athletic Director Steve Shaffer at 262.637.6538 or sshaffer@RacineLutheran.org.