Union Grove fall soccer league
The Village of Union Grove and the Racine Family YMCA are teaming up to offer a fall outdoor soccer league.
The league is open to players from pre-kindergarten through those entering eighth grade. Practices will be held during the week and games will be played on Saturdays.
The cost for the league is $75 and registration ends July 19.
For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-902-7917 or Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558.
Prairie holding archery camp for kids
The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, is offering an archery camp for children entering grades 5 to 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon during the week of July 22 through 26, in the Johnson Fieldhouse.
The camp will be run by James Broetzmann, a basic archery instructor for the National Archery in the Schools Program. The camp is designed to introduce students to the sport of archery. The fee is $90.
To register online, go to https://campscui.active.com/orgs/ThePrairieSchool0.
For more information, contact Jacob Lipor at 262-752-2680 or jlipor@prairieschool.com
Park Panther Youth Basketball Clinic
Park High School will hold a youth basketball clinic, for boys and girls entering grades 2 through 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 in the Park fieldhouse.
Attendees will learn the fundamentals of basketball through numerous high-intensity drills and games. The clinic is designed to develop and improve the participants’ confidence with the ball. The focus of the clinic will be ball handling, shooting, spacing and communication.
The cost for the camp is $25. You may register online through Friday, July 19 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/park-youth-basketball-clinic-registration-62783893315
For more information, contact Park coach Tray Allen at Travian.Allen@rusd.org
Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The fee of $100 includes 18 holes of golf, cart, hole prizes, hole-in-one contest, gift, dinner, raffles, and door prizes. The fee for just golf is $75 and the fee for just dinner is $35.
All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Racine County Men’s Open golf
Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.ivesgrovegl.com, for the 2019 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for Aug. 2-4 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.
The tournament is open to all Racine County residents, past champions regardless of residence, past residents of Racine County or any players with family members living in Racine County.
Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap. Championship Flight plays Friday, Aug. 2 at Browns Lake and Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at Ives Grove. The low 60 and ties after Saturday’s round will make the cut to play Sunday at Ives Grove.
First, Second, and Third Flights play Saturday, Aug. 3 at Browns Lake. The low 15 and ties in each flight will play Ives Grove Sunday, Aug. 4 and those not making the cut in the three flights will play in a consolation bracket at Browns Lake Sunday.
The entry fee is $90 for the Championship Flight and $75 for the other three flights. The entry deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Make checks payable to H&H Fairway Enterprises, Inc.
For more information, including pairings, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714 or Browns Lake at 262-763-6065.
