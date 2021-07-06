Agendas for July 8

Lacrosse Youth Camp

A lacrosse skills camp will be held at Case High School in August to gauge interest in possibly adding the sport to Racine Unified’s athletic offerings.

The camp, operated with the help of HOT4LAX and the Milwaukee Area Youth Lacrosse Association, will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 and be held August 14 at Hammes Field at Case.

The girls session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The boys will be from noon to 2 p.m.

The camp will cost $10 per player, which includes a t-shirt. Equipment will be available to children who don’t have their own.

Registration for the camp is open through Aug. 7 and can be done at https://rusd.org/news/learn-how-play-one-fastest-growing-sports-united-states

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship returns as one of the premier local sporting events of the summer.