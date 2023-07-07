Case Alumni C-Club golf outing
The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 18 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $150 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.
The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1. Register for the outing online at: birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble.
Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Lutheran High School summer athletic camps on tap
Racine Lutheran High School is holding the following summer athletic camps in July.
Go online to racinelutheran.org and click on Athletics-Summer Camps to read about the RLHS summer activities and download registration forms. Grade level is based on 2023-24 enrollments.
Youth Football Camp: Grades 3-8, July 11-14, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., $60
Speed and Agility Camp: Grades 5-8, June 6-July 27, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $50.
To learn more about RLHS and its athletic offerings, contact Athletic Director Steve Shaffer at 262.637.6538 or sshaffer@RacineLutheran.org.