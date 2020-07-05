Agendas for July 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Racine County Men’s Open golf

Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.ivesgrovegl.com, for the 2019 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.

The tournament is open to all Racine County residents and past champions regardless of residence. There will also be six sponsor exemptions available for players with ties to Racine County.

Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap.

The Championship Flight plays Friday, July 31 at Browns Lake and Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 at Ives Grove. The low 60 and ties after Saturday’s round will make the cut to play Sunday at Ives Grove.

First, Second, and Third Flights play their first round Saturday, Aug. 1 at Browns Lake. The low 15 and ties in each flight will play Ives Grove Sunday, Aug. 2 and those not making the cut in the three flights will play in a consolation bracket at Browns Lake Sunday.