Agendas for July 5

Lacrosse Youth Camp
A lacrosse skills camp will be held at Case High School in August to gauge interest in possibly adding the sport to Racine Unified’s athletic offerings.
The camp, operated with the help of HOT4LAX and the Milwaukee Area Youth Lacrosse Association, will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 and be held August 14 at Hammes Field at Case.
The girls session will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The boys will be from noon to 2 p.m.
The camp will cost $10 per player, which includes a t-shirt. Equipment will be available to children who don’t have their own.
Registration for the camp is open through Aug. 7 and can be done at https://rusd.org/news/learn-how-play-one-fastest-growing-sports-united-states
Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship returns as one of the premier local sporting events of the summer.
The 59th Tri-Course, with a new sponsor, Range Time Golf, will be played July 16 through 18 in the traditional order of courses, beginning with the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course with a 7 a.m. tee time. The tournament moves to Meadowbrook Country Club for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday and finishes at Racine Country Club Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
Racine County resident amateurs and any full amateur golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs, with established handicaps of 12 or less, are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.
There is a separate senior division for ages 55 and older (as of July 16). They must have a handicap of 15 or less and they will play from shorter tees.
After the first round, the top half of the field (40 players minimum), plus ties, along with the top 10 finishers from last year and all past champions (if not already included), advance to the second and third rounds. For seniors, the top half of the field (12 minimum), plus ties, advance.
Entry forms are available in the pro shops of all Racine County golf courses. The entry fee is $90 and the entry deadline is Saturday, July 10.
Mail entries and entry fee (make checks payable to Racine Tri-Course) to tournament director John Feiner, 5205 Coachlamp Drive, Racine, WI 53406. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.
Ranger Impact Golf Outing
UW-Parkside will hold its third annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing on Monday, July 19 at Kenosha Country Club.
The event is being presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company.
The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.
Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics, the only NCAA Division II program in Wisconsin.
Register for the event online at https://www.uwp.edu/giving/2021-ranger-impact-open.cfm
Case golf outing Aug. 20
The Case High School Alumni C-Club is sponsoring the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund golf outing on Friday, Aug. 20 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. The fee of $100 includes golf, a cart, a gift, drinks, and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.
The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 6. For more information, please call Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826 or Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750.