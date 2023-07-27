Racine County Men’s Open golf

Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.hhfairway.com, for the 2023 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for Aug. 4-6 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.

The tournament, sponsored by H&H Fairway Enterprises, Range Time and MWC Accounting, is open to all Racine County residents and past champions regardless of residence. There will be six sponsor exemptions available for past residents of Racine County and other players with ties to Racine County.

Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap. Championship Flight plays Friday, Aug. 4 at Browns Lake and Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at Ives Grove. The low 60 and ties after Saturday’s round will make the cut to play Sunday at Ives Grove.

First, Second, and Third Flights play Saturday, Aug. 5 at Browns Lake. The low 15 and ties in each flight will play Ives Grove Sunday, Aug. 6 and those not making the cut in the three flights will play in a consolation bracket at Browns Lake Sunday.

The entry fee is $100 for the Championship Flight and $85 for the other three flights. The entry deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Make checks payable to H&H Fairway Enterprises, Inc. No mail-in entries will be accepted.

For more information, including pairings, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714.

Coach Ray’s Youth Basketball Bootcamp at YMCA

Local youth basketball coach Ray Hamilton is holding a basketball boot-camp at the Image Management Family YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant.

Hamilton has worked as a coach in various levels and brings an honest, old-school approach to coaching the sport of basketball.

The camp will run from 6 to 7 p.m. every Friday from July 28 through Aug. 25. It is open to all youth in grades 3 and 4 (sophomore), grades 5 and 6 (juniors) and grades 7 and 8 (seniors). The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for members of the general public. Registration is open now through July 25.

For questions, contact Ryan Thompson by phone at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.