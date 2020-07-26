Agendas for July 27

Cuts Against Cancer golf outing
The Cuts Against Cancer golf outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.
The event begins at 1 p.m. and will be played in a scramble format with four-person teams. The cost is $65 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, on-course fundraising challenges (longest putt, closest to the pin, long drive, etc.) and one drink ticket.
The deadline to enter is Aug. 4 and sponsorship forms are due by Aug. 1.
All proceeds will be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Leukemia Fund, which distributes money to help pay for clinical trials and research studies working to find a cure for leukemia.
The tournament was organized by Achintya Krishnan, a Case High School graduate who is also a leukemia patient.
Registration forms are available online at www.cuttingcancer.org
For more information, contact Krishnan at cutsagainstcancergolfouting@gmail.com
Case Alumni C-Club golf outing
The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $100 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, a box lunch and drink tickets.
The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no dinner afterwards and all players will be required to sign a liability waiver.
Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.
To register, call Carey Jensen Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Racine County Men’s Open golf
Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.ivesgrovegl.com, for the 2019 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.
The tournament is open to all Racine County residents and past champions regardless of residence. There will also be six sponsor exemptions available for players with ties to Racine County.
Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap.
The Championship Flight plays Friday, July 31 at Browns Lake and Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 at Ives Grove.
The low 60 and ties after Saturday’s round will make the cut to play Sunday at Ives Grove.
First, Second, and Third Flights play their first round Saturday, Aug. 1 at Browns Lake.
The low 15 and ties in each flight will play Ives Grove Sunday, Aug. 2 and those not making the cut in the three flights will play in a consolation bracket at Browns Lake Sunday.
The entry fee is $90 for the Championship Flight and $75 for the other three flights. The entry deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26. Make checks payable to H&H Fairway Enterprises, Inc.
The tournament is sponsored by H&H Fairway Enterprises, Range Time and MWC Accounting.
For more information, including pairings, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714 or Browns Lake at 262-763-6065.
Ranger Impact Golf Outing
UW-Parkside will hold its 2nd annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 24 at Kenosha Country Club.
The event is being presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company.
The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.
Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics.
Register for the event online at http://donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!