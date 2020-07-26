Agendas for July 27

The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $100 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, a box lunch and drink tickets.

The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no dinner afterwards and all players will be required to sign a liability waiver.

Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To register, call Carey Jensen Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Racine County Men’s Open golf

Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.ivesgrovegl.com, for the 2019 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.

The tournament is open to all Racine County residents and past champions regardless of residence. There will also be six sponsor exemptions available for players with ties to Racine County.

Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap.