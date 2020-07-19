Agendas for July 22

Wolf Lake Trail Run/Walk

Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the Bong Naturalist Association will host the 21st annual Wolf Lake Trail 5K Run/Hike & 1-mile walk on Saturday, Sept. 26th at Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

Money raised from entry fees will be used to enhance habitats and visitor accommodations at the area.

The event will begin and end at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area beach.

Registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:45 a.m. and will end at 8:30 a.m. The run begins at 9 a.m, with walkers leaving immediately after. The routes are primarily flat with scattered hills. Strollers are not recommended, dogs are not allowed.

Prizes will be given as awards to top runners in all age divisions. Home-made bakery, refreshments, raffles and music will be available to all participants.

Pre-registration deadline is Sept. 6 and will guarantee participants a long-sleeved T-shirt designed by a local artist. A limited number of designed shirts will be available on race day, but only while supplies last.

Pre-registration fee is $30 per adult and $18 for youth (14 and under). Race day registration will be at the Visitor Center and is $35 for adults and $18 for youth.

Registrations received after the deadline will be treated as a race day entrant. To download a registration form or to get more information, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org, e-mail jrmeyer61@aol.com, or call (262) 654-3686.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0