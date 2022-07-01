Agendas for July 2

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

The entry deadline is Saturday for the 60th Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by RangeTime.

This year’s tournament is Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 and will begin at Meadowbrook Country Club for the first time. It will move to Racine Country Club for the second round Saturday and will conclude at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course on Sunday.

Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook, 10:30 a.m. at Racine C.C. and 11 a.m. at Johnson Park. Play will be in Regular and Senior divisions (senior must be age 55 by July 8) and players can play either division, but not both.

New to the tournament this year is a cut after the second round instead of after the first round, giving golfers at least two rounds of tournament play. The field will be cut to the low 50% of the field (40 players minimum), plus ties, and the low 50% of the senior field. The top-10 finishers from last year and past champions in the field will also play all three days.

Racine County resident amateurs, any full golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs and owners of brick-and-mortar businesses in Racine County, who are amateurs with established handicaps of 12 or less (15 or less for seniors), are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.

Also new this year is online registration at golfgenius.com/pages/8462938451170315079 and follow the drop-down menus.

Entry forms can also be printed using the same link. The entry fee is $90.

Mail entries and entry fee (make checks out to Racine Tri-Course) to John Feiner, 5205 Coachlamp Dr., Racine, WI 53406. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.

Racine Arts Council golf outing

The Racine Arts Council will hold its fourth annual golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

It is an 18-hole scramble, starting at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the best men's and mixed teams’ scores, longest drive and closest to the pin.

The cost is $100 per person.

To register for the RAC golf outing, go online to http://birdeasepro.com/RACgolf

For more information, please call 262-989-5017.

