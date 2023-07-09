Case Alumni C-Club golf outing

The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 18 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $150 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.

The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1. Register for the outing online at: birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble

Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Ives Grove Golf Links Junior Clinic

Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville, will hold its annual Junior Golf Clinic on Wednesday mornings through July 19.

Classes are as follows. You pay only for the weeks in which you participate.

BEGINNER CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., which includes learning fundamentals and getting limited course time. Cost is $15 per week

INTERMEDIATE CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., which includes a 45-minute clinic, followed by supervised course time. Cost is $20 per week.

ADVANCED CLINIC AND GOLF: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., which includes an optional half-hour clinic, followed by nine holes of golf; make your own foursomes or be paired by clinic instructors. Groups will play at the same time each week. Players must be able to play nine holes unsupervised. Cost is $25 for the clinic and golf, or $9 for golf only.

To sign up for the clinic, please call the Ives Grove golf shop at 262-878-3714.

Lutheran High School summer athletic camps on tap

Racine Lutheran High School is holding the following summer athletic camps in July.

Go online to www.racinelutheran.org and click on Athletics-Summer Camps to read about the RLHS summer activities and download registration forms. Grade level is based on 2023-24 enrollments.

Youth Football Camp: Grades 3-8, July 11-14, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., $60

Speed and Agility Camp: Grades 5-8, June 6-July 27, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $50.

To learn more about RLHS and its athletic offerings, contact Athletic Director Steve Shaffer at 262.637.6538 or sshaffer@RacineLutheran.org.

RUSD Skills & Drills Summer Football Camp

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is partnering with the Racine Unified School District’s Office of Extended Learning and the Racine Raiders to offer a football skills and drills summer camp available to all boys entering grades 5 through 8.

The camp is free and includes a free T-shirt. The camp has a maximum enrollment of 60 participants and cleats are required.

The camp began June 19 and will be held Mondays through Thursdays through July 27. The camp will be at Horlick Field on Mondays, at Case High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at Horlick High School on Wednesdays. The camp will run each night from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The program aims to provide youth with a safe, non-competitive and no-contact environment where they can learn fundamental football skills and concepts and build a passion for the game along with positive relationships with fellow participants and coaches. Instructors will include members of the Racine Raiders and area high school coaches and players.

For more information and to send in registration forms, contact: extended.learning@rusd.org or matthew.gomez@cityofracine.org