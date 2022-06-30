Agendas for July 1

Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

The entry deadline is Saturday, July 2 for the 60th Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, sponsored by RangeTime.

This year’s tournament is Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 and will begin at Meadowbrook Country Club for the first time. It will move to Racine Country Club for the second round Saturday and will conclude at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course on Sunday.

Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook, 10:30 a.m. at Racine C.C. and 11 a.m. at Johnson Park. Play will be in Regular and Senior divisions (senior must be age 55 by July 8) and players can play either division, but not both.

New to the tournament this year is a cut after the second round instead of after the first round, giving golfers at least two rounds of tournament play. The field will be cut to the low 50% of the field (40 players minimum), plus ties, and the low 50% of the senior field. The top-10 finishers from last year and past champions in the field will also play all three days.

Racine County resident amateurs, any full golf member of Meadowbrook or Racine country clubs and owners of brick-and-mortar businesses in Racine County, who are amateurs with established handicaps of 12 or less (15 or less for seniors), are eligible to enter. Proper golf attire and soft spiked shoes are required.

Also new this year is online registration at golfgenius.com/pages/8462938451170315079 and follow the drop-down menus.

Entry forms can also be printed using the same link. The entry fee is $90.

Mail entries and entry fee (make checks out to Racine Tri-Course) to John Feiner, 5205 Coachlamp Dr., Racine, WI 53406. Entries will not be accepted in the pro shops of the three courses.

Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing

The 21st Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. in Yorkville.

The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The fee of $125 includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, gifts, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles and a hole-in-one contest. The fee for dinner only is $50.

The event is limited to the first 144 golfers age 21 and older. All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Registration is online at: birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

Charity Golf Outing set for Aug. 26

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin of Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans.

In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.

People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at tinyurl.com/RacineCountyGolferRegistration.

The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0