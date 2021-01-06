 Skip to main content
Agendas for Jan. 8
ON THE AGENDA

Agendas for Jan. 8

Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships

The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Open Championships will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 8 through Jan. 31 at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.

Entry fees are $100 per team, $20 per bowler in singles and doubles, and $10 per bowler for scratch all-events or for senior bowlers age 55 and older. Play will be in Division 1 handicap and Division 2 handicap. See entry form for breakdown of averages.

Squad times are 6:30 p.m. on Fridays (Jan. 8 and 22), noon on Saturdays (Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30) and Sundays (Jan. 10, 17 and 24), and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org and at all bowling centers in the GRA USBC. All fees must be paid with entry forms; no walk-ins will be accepted.

Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman, 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.

For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.

YMCA Youth Indoor Soccer

The Racine YMCA will offer an indoor soccer league for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

This year’s league will be led by Oscar Toscano and TJ Hearn.

Toscano has refereed soccer from the youth through the collegiate level, has coached soccer for more than 30 years, has USSF National E, D and C licenses and has reached state level 6 certification. Hearn is a physical education teacher and has coached students from the elementary to the high school level for more than 10 years.

The league, which hopes to develop children’s fundamental soccer skills and empower passion for the game, will run from Jan. 9 to Feb. 20.

The league will feature soccer fundamental development sessions, followed by a game. Game durations vary by division and each division will be rotated within its division weekly to promote play with different individuals every week.

All sessions will be held at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.

There will be five league divisions: Mites (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten); Mighty Mites (first and second grades); Sophomores (third and fourth grades); Juniors (fifth and sixth grades); and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The cost is $120 for YMCA members and $140 for non-members. Participants may be required to wear a mask while playing. Spectators may be limited and the league format may change due to changing COVID-19 restrictions at the local, state and national level.

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

