Agendas for Jan. 25
Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships

The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships will be held weekends from Feb. 20 through March 7 at Castle Lanes.

Available squad times are Saturdays (Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., March 6 at 12:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

The entry form is available online atwww.racinebowling.org and at all bowling centers in the GRA USBC. All fees must be paid with entry forms; no walk-ins will be accepted.

Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman, 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.

For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.

YMCA Youth Indoor Soccer

The Racine YMCA is offering the Let’s Kick It soccer programs for kids ages 3 to 11.

The program will be led by Oscar Toscano and TJ Hearn, who have more than 30 years combined experience at coaching and officiating soccer.

The program, which is broken down into three age and skill levels, will run on Saturdays from Feb. 13 and March 13.

Young Kickers (ages 3-5) will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The program will help introduce your child to the sport through games, drills and skills development. Participants will spend 30 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Beginners (ages 6-8) will meet from 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The program is for kids who are new or newer to soccer and want to increase their skills and development. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Intermediate/advanced (ages 9-11) will meet from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The program is for kids already playing the sport who want to develop more specific skills. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

All sessions will be held at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.

Registration is underway and will be held through Feb. 6. The cost is $40 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

