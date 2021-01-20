 Skip to main content
Agendas for Jan. 21
Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships

The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships will be held weekends from Feb. 20 through March 7 at Castle Lanes.

Available squad times are Saturdays (Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., March 6 at 12:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org and at all bowling centers in the GRA USBC. All fees must be paid with entry forms; no walk-ins will be accepted.

Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman, 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.

For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.

YMCA Youth Indoor Soccer

The Racine YMCA is offering the Let’s Kick It soccer programs for kids ages 3 to 11.

The program will be led by Oscar Toscano and TJ Hearn, who have more than 30 years combined experience at coaching and officiating soccer.

The program, which is broken down into three age and skill levels, will run on Saturdays from Feb. 13 and March 13.

Young Kickers (ages 3-5) will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The program will help introduce your child to the sport through games, drills and skills development. Participants will spend 30 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Beginners (ages 6-8) will meet from 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The program is for kids who are new or newer to soccer and want to increase their skills and development. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

Intermediate/advanced (ages 9-11) will meet from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The program is for kids already playing the sport who want to develop more specific skills. Participants will spend 45 minutes on skill development and finish with a 15-minute scrimmage.

All sessions will be held at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.

Registration is underway and will be held through Feb. 6. The cost is $40 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café
Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.

"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson. 

Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."

