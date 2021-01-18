Agendas for Jan. 20

YMCA Adult Co-ed Volleyball League
The Racine Family YMCA is offering an adult co-ed volleyball league that will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.
Registration is underway for the recreationally competitive league, which begins Feb. 18 and runs through April 1.
Registration ends Feb. 6.
The cost is $275 per team, but you can save $25 if you complete Early Bird registration by Jan. 22.
Games will begin at approximately 6 p.m.. The team with the best record will receive a team trophy.
For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org