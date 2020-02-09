Agendas for Feb. 10

Coach Rudy spring basketball camps

Coach Rudy’s instructional basketball camps for boys and girls will be held Saturdays March 14, 21 and 28 at Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

Camps for boys and girls in grades 2 and 3 will be be from 9 – 10:30 a.m., while camps for boys and girls in grades 4 and 5 will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Competitive camps for boys and girls in grades 6, 7, and 8 will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Camp fee is $60 per session, which includes a camp T-shirt. Enrollment is limited 30 players per session. Registration deadline is Feb. 28.

Registration forms are available at Chavez Community Center and at www.coachrudys.com. For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002.

YMCA Competitive Basketball League

The Racine YMCA are looking for teams of seven or more players to join in competitive basketball leagues at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.

Leagues will be formed with an A and B Division, rosters will be locked after the second week and only players on the roster will be allowed to play in the playoffs. The league is for ages 18 and older. The fee is $425 per team and includes jerseys. The Championship winning team will receive a team trophy. For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

