Agendas for Feb. 7

Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Classic
The Prairie School in Wind Point will host the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Classic on Saturday, Feb. 13 in the Johnson Athletic Center.
Five games will be played, two of them involving Racine County teams.
The game schedule is as follows (first team listed is the home team and will wear white uniforms):
11 a.m.: Greendale Martin Luther vs. Manitowoc Roncalli.
1 p.m.: Racine Lutheran vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran.
3 p.m.: Oak Creek vs. Manitowoc Lincoln.
5 p.m.: Prairie vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
7 p.m.: Mequon Homestead vs. Ashwaubenon.
Each school will be allowed 50 fans. Following COVID-19 protocols, the Johnson Athletic Center will be cleared out between games and fans should not arrive earlier than 15 minutes prior to their teams’ game. Fans will not be allowed to stay for multiple games.
Players, coaches, officials and spectators are required to wear masks at all times and spectators should social distance if they do not live together.
There will be no concessions available. Athletes and fans are allowed to bring their own water bottles.
For more information, contact Prairie athletic director Jason Atanasoff during school hours at 262-752-2600.
Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships
The annual Greater Racine Area USBC Women’s Championships will be held weekends from Feb. 20 through March 7 at Castle Lanes.
Available squad times are Saturdays (Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., March 6 at 12:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 7 at 10 a.m.
The entry form is available online at www.racinebowling.org and at all bowling centers in the GRA USBC. All fees must be paid with entry forms; no walk-ins will be accepted. Please mail entries to Greater Racine Area USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman, 1410 Harrington Dr., Racine, WI 53405.
For more information, please contact Chapman at 262-634-9773 or 262-902-2834, or by email at twored300@att.net.