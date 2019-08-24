YMCA Fall Basketball League
Registration for the YMCA Fall Basketball League is available through Wednesday Sept. 4.
Practices are held Tuesday or Thursday at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, beginning the week of Sept. 23. Games are played on Saturdays, beginning Sept. 23. Any special requests must be indicated on the registration form. Participants will receive a team jersey.
Divisions: Mites (Pre-K-Kindergarten), Mighty Mites (Grades 1-2), Sophomores (Grades 3-4), Juniors (Grades 5-6) and Seniors (Grades 7-8). Mites and Mighty Mites will have an instructional practice on Friday nights at the Sealed Air branch and a scrimmage on Saturdays. Please use grade level entering in 2019-20 school year.
The fee is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Family-Oriented Bowling League in Union Grove
Additional teams are sought for the 30th season of the Yorkville United Methodist Church League which begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Old Settlers Bowling Center on Highway 11 in Union Grove.
You do not need to be connected to a church to join the league. Each four-person team may have up to six bowlers on the roster, with a minimum age of 12, unless they are enrolled in a Junior Bowling Program. The league is fully handicapped, so you do not have to be a good bowler. The league bowls every other Sunday for 14 sessions – but only once in December – and the season ends with a banquet and the awarding of the Traveling Trophy.
The cost is $10 per person for each session. To register a team, contact Butch Schoenfuss of Old Settlers at 262-878-3709 or President Michael Knight at 262-878-1577 or Yorkville United Methodist Church at 262-878-2388.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.