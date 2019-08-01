YMCA Summer Basketball Camp registration

Join Ryan Thompson at his summer basketball camp, which will be held Aug. 19-23 this summer. Thompson has expertise as a high school basketball coach (25 years) and an AAU coach (10 years) with multiple national qualifying teams, which provides the athlete with educated expertise.

Registration is from Aug. 2 through Aug. 18 and camps are open to the first 30 participants (kids age 4-12). The fee per camp is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

Castle Wednesday Senior Men's League

A four-man teams league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons is starting league play on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. A practice session will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 1 p.m.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league. Please contact Jim Bittner (262-632-1702) or Don Hyatt (262-834-8123) for more information. The league will end on April 29.

