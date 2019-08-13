YMCA Summer Youth Basketball Camp

Koreem Ozier, former Case standout and current Sacred Heart University basketball player, will take part in a free summer basketball camp at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Registration is open through Aug. 23. The camp is open to kids age 4-12. Space is limited. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

Castle Lanes Wednesday Senior Men's Bowling League

A four-man teams league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons is starting league play on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. A practice session will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 1 p.m.

Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league. Please contact Jim Bittner (262-632-1702) or Don Hyatt (262-834-8123) for more information. The league will end on April 29.

