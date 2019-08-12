YMCA Summer Basketball Camp registration now available
Join Ryan Thompson at his summer basketball camp, which will be held Aug. 19-23 this summer. Thompson has expertise as a high school basketball coach (25 years) and an AAU coach (10 years) with multiple national qualifying teams, which provides the athlete with educated expertise.
Registration is through Aug. 18 and camps are open to the first 30 participants (kids age 4-12). The fee per camp is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Castle Lanes Wednesday Senior Men's Bowling League
A four-man teams league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons is starting league play on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. A practice session will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 1 p.m.
Castle is looking for complete teams or individuals who want to bowl in a sanctioned league. Please contact Jim Bittner (262-632-1702) or Don Hyatt (262-834-8123) for more information. The league will end on April 29.
SEA Swim Team Tryouts
If you are new to competitive swimming your first step is to attend tryouts. Tryouts are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23 at Horlick High School. Stop by anytime between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM. During a tryout, swimmers will demonstrate 25 yards of non-stop swimming and safety in deep-water. If you are interested in joining SEA, please contact Neil (see below).
Please contact Coach Neil at 262.898.4766 and he will assist you with learning more about what SEA has to offer student-athletes in and around Southeastern Wisconsin. You can email Coach Neil as well at south.eastern.aquatics@gmail.com.
Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The fee of $100 includes 18 holes of golf, cart, hole prizes, hole-in-one contest, gift, dinner, raffles, and door prizes. The fee for just golf is $75 and the fee for just dinner is $35.
All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
