YMCA Summer Basketball Camp registration
Join Ryan Thompson at his summer basketball camp, which will be held Aug. 19-23 this summer. Thompson has expertise as a high school basketball coach (25 years) and an AAU coach (10 years) with multiple national qualifying teams, which provides the athlete with educated expertise.
Registration is through Aug. 18 and camps are open to the first 30 participants (kids age 4-12). The fee per camp is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Knights of Columbus Golf Outing
Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its first Knights of Columbus Golf Outing Thursday, Sept. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The outing will be a nine-hole scramble format with a shotgun start at 1:45 p.m. Registration is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The dinner with cash bar begins at 5 p.m.
There will be a silent auction, raffles and door prizes. Two hole-in-one prizes are planned, including a 2020 Jeep 36-month lease and a lifetime membership to “First Sight” worth $25,000.
The cost is $55 for golf, a cart, shirt, ditty bag, on-course beverage and access to the banquet. Golfers may sign up individually or as a group of four. The cost for dinner only is $20. Checks and registrations can be sent to Ken Sack, 4925 Emstan Hills Road, Racine, WI 53406. Make checks payable to KC Council 697. Proceeds benefit Council 697 and its numerous community, patriotic and charitable causes.
For more information, contact Bill McCormick 262-497-9826 or Ken Sack 262-488-3807.
