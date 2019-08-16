YMCA Basketball Camp registration ending

Registration for the YMCA Summer Basketball Camp ends Sunday, Aug. 18, and the camp will run from Aug. 19-23.

The camp is open to the first 30 participants (kids age 4-12). The fee per camp is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for the general public.

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

YMCA free summer youth basketball camp

Koreem Ozier, a former Case High School standout and current Sacred Heart University basketball player, will take part in a free summer basketball camp at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St., from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Registration will be held through Aug. 23. The camp is open to kids ages 4 to 12, but space is limited.

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

