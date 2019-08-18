Bobby Capoun Memorial Scramble
The “Grip it and Rip It” Bobby Capoun 4-Man Memorial Scramble will be held at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The inaugural event, in memory of longtime local pro George “Bobby” Capoun Jr., who died unexpectedly on March 25, begins at 12:30 p.m. and golfers will play 18 holes in a scramble format.
The entry fee is $260 per four-man team ($65 per person), which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls and light food after the round. Prize payouts will go to the top three teams, along with seventh, 11th and 15th places. All proceeds will go to the Summer of 2020 Fishing Program.
Registration will be accepted through Aug. 25 and entries (with entry fee) can be turned in at Ives Grove or at the George Capoun Golf Academy at the intersection of State Highway Hwy. 31 and County Highway S in Kenosha.
For more information, please contact Lindsay at capoungolf@yahoo.com
Saint Joseph Parish/School Golf Outing
The 10th annual Saint Joseph’s Golf Outing will be held Friday, Sept. 6 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and the outing begins with a shotgun start at noon.
The outing will be played in a scramble format with a bogey and two-putt maximum. There will be a 50/50 raffle and prizes for men and women for closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt and closest to the target. The first-place men’s and women’s teams, and the last-place team, will receive team prizes.
The entry fee is $75 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart and lunch. The field is limited to the first 144 paid players and the entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 31. Proceeds will benefit the St. Joseph Parish Festival.
Mail the entry form and entry fee to Saint Joseph’s Golf Outing, c/o of Mike Reth, 1532 N. Wisconsin Street, Racine, WI 53402.
For more information, contact Reth at 262-633-8284 (businessmanager@st-joes.org) or Gary Alvarado at 414-788-9601 (cm.gary.126@gmail.com)
Racine County Senior Masters golf
Entry forms for the 2019 Racine County Senior Masters Championship are available at either Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville, or H.F. Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
The tournament will be held Sept. 18 and 19 at the two courses. There are seven age divisions beginning at age 50 and an overall champion will be determined for golfers under age 70 and those 70 and older.
The entry fee is $55. Please return entries into any Racine County or City golf course; mail-in entries will not be accepted. The entry deadline is Sept. 11.
For more information, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714.
