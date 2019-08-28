Big John Scramble at Johnson Park
The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.
The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.
Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.
Proceeds will benefit The Junior Masters and The Wee One Foundation.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 29. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 262-637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.
Pike River Clean-Up
The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association is hosting the Pike River Clean-up on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Petrifying Springs Park from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Clean-Up is for all ages and skill levels. You can pick up trash along river banks, or put on your waders and pull tires, debris or log jams from the river. The goal is to keep the Pike River enjoyable for kayakers, hikers, fishermen, runners and environmentalists.
Those who wish to participate should meet at Shelter No. 4 (near County Hwy. A) and you should bring work shoes or boots, work gloves, coveralls, hip boots or waders, reacher sticks or long steel rakes, and canoes, kayaks or a flat bottom boat.
If you wish to more heavy work, such heavy lifting or cutting logs with a chain saw, or for more information, please contact Jim Zondlak at pikeriver@kenoshasportfishing.com or call Jim at 262-620-1680.
