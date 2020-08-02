Agendas for Aug. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cuts Against Cancer golf outing

The Cuts Against Cancer golf outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

The event begins at 1 p.m. and will be played in a scramble format with four-person teams. The cost is $65 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, on-course fundraising challenges (longest putt, closest to the pin, long drive, etc.) and one drink ticket.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 4 and sponsorship forms are due by Aug. 1.

All proceeds will be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Leukemia Fund, which distributes money to help pay for clinical trials and research studies working to find a cure for leukemia.

The tournament was organized by Achintya Krishnan, a Case High School graduate who is also a leukemia patient.

Registration forms are available online at www.cuttingcancer.org

For more information, contact Krishnan at cutsagainstcancergolfouting@gmail.com

Case Alumni C-Club golf outing