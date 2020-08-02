Agendas for Aug. 3

Cuts Against Cancer golf outing
The Cuts Against Cancer golf outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.
The event begins at 1 p.m. and will be played in a scramble format with four-person teams. The cost is $65 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, on-course fundraising challenges (longest putt, closest to the pin, long drive, etc.) and one drink ticket.
The deadline to enter is Aug. 4 and sponsorship forms are due by Aug. 1.
All proceeds will be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Leukemia Fund, which distributes money to help pay for clinical trials and research studies working to find a cure for leukemia.
The tournament was organized by Achintya Krishnan, a Case High School graduate who is also a leukemia patient.
Registration forms are available online at www.cuttingcancer.org
For more information, contact Krishnan at cutsagainstcancergolfouting@gmail.com
Case Alumni C-Club golf outing
The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $100 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, a box lunch and drink tickets. The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no dinner afterwards and all players will be required to sign a liability waiver.
Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.
To register, call Carey Jensen Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Ranger Impact Golf Outing
UW-Parkside will hold its 2nd annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 24 at Kenosha Country Club.
The event is being presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company.
The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.
Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics.
Register for the event online at http://donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen.
Big John Scramble at Johnson Park
The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.
The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.
Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 27. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!