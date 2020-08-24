Agendas for Aug. 25

The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.

Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 27. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.

Registration open for YMCA youth flag football

The Racine Family YMCA will be holding a youth outdoor flag football league for ages 5 to 14 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The season will run on Sundays for four weeks (Sept. 20 to Oct. 11) and games will be played at Sealed Air.

The age divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $40 for a member and $55 for the general public and includes a T-shirt.

Participants must register in person at Sealed Air.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

