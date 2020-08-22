Agendas for Aug. 23

Registration is open for the Racine Family YMCA’s fall youth leagues through Sept. 11 at the Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., in Mount Pleasant.

The Co-ed divisions will practice one night a week. Games will be played on Saturdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 at Sealed Air. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.

The divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $50 for a member and $70 for the general public.

Protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place. Check with the YMCA for details.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

