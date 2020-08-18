Agendas for Aug. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Registration open for YMCA basketball youth leagues

Registration is open for the Racine Family YMCA’s youth leagues through Sept. 11. The Co-ed divisions will practice one night a week. Games will be played on Saturdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 at Sealed Air. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.

The divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades ), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $50 for a member and $70 for the general public.

For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Cuts Against Cancer golf outing

The Cuts Against Cancer golf outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.