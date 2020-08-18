Agendas for Aug. 19

Registration open for YMCA basketball youth leagues
Registration is open for the Racine Family YMCA’s youth leagues through Sept. 11. The Co-ed divisions will practice one night a week. Games will be played on Saturdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 at Sealed Air. All participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
The divisions are Mites (PreK-K), Mighty Mites (first and second grades), Sophomores (third and fourth grades ), Juniors (fifth and sixth grades) and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades). The fee is $50 for a member and $70 for the general public.
For more information, please contact Ryan Thompson at (262) 898-4751 or at rthompson@ymcaracine.org
Cuts Against Cancer golf outing
The Cuts Against Cancer golf outing will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.
The event begins at 1 p.m. and will be played in a scramble format with four-person teams. The cost is $65 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, on-course fundraising challenges (longest putt, closest to the pin, long drive, etc.) and one drink ticket.
The deadline to enter is Aug. 4 and sponsorship forms are due by Aug. 1.
All proceeds will be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Leukemia Fund, which distributes money to help pay for clinical trials and research studies working to find a cure for leukemia.
The tournament was organized by Achintya Krishnan, a Case High School graduate who is also a leukemia patient.
Registration forms are available online at www.cuttingcancer.org
For more information, contact Krishnan at cutsagainstcancergolfouting@gmail.com
Case Alumni C-Club golf outing
The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $100 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, a box lunch and drink tickets. The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no dinner afterwards and all players will be required to sign a liability waiver.
Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.
To register, call Carey Jensen Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
