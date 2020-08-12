Agendas for Aug. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Case Alumni C-Club golf outing

The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 21 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $100 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, a box lunch and drink tickets. The entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, there will be no dinner afterwards and all players will be required to sign a liability waiver.

Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To register, call Carey Jensen Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.

