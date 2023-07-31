Coach Ray’s Youth Basketball Bootcamp

Local youth basketball coach Ray Hamilton is holding a basketball boot-camp at the Image Management Family YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant.

Hamilton has worked as a coach in various levels and brings an honest, old-school approach to coaching the sport of basketball.

The camp will run from 6 to 7 p.m. every Friday from July 28 through Aug. 25. It is open to all youth in grades 3 and 4 (sophomore), grades 5 and 6 (juniors) and grades 7 and 8 (seniors). The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for members of the general public. Registration is open now through July 25.

For questions, contact Ryan Thompson by phone at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

Instructional Volleyball Class at YMCA

An instructional volleyball class will be offered at the Image Management Family YMCA Branch at 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday nights from Sept. 5 through Sept. 26.

The class incorporates fundamental volleyball skills, sportsmanship and teamwork and will be taught by the sports and recreation staff at the YMCA.

Youth ages 8 to 11 will attend the early session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. and youth ages 12 to 16 will attend the late session from 6:20 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for the general public.

For questions, contact Ryan Thompson by phone at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

Case Alumni C-Club golf outing

The annual Case Alumni C-Club golf outing will be played on Friday, Aug. 18 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

The outing will be a four-person scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $150 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, drinks and dinner. There will also be awards, raffles, and a hole-in-one contest.

Register for the outing online at: birdease.com/jicaseeaglegolfscramble.

Proceeds from the outing go to the Case High Athletic Department and the Gene Veit Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.