Top Flight Advanced Basketball League
The George Bray Neighborhood Center YMCA is participating in the Summer Top Flight Advanced Basketball League, for skilled, experienced boys and girls players in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
The league will operate under WIAA high school basketball rules. Each team will be made up of eight players, and all teams must have at least one player of a different gender on the roster. Any special requests must be indicated on the registration form.
The league is also looking for coaches who are interested in competing at a high level and help prepare student/athletes for the high school level.
Registration will be held from April 15 to May 15 at the George Bray Neighborhood Center, 924 Center St. Practices will be held on Saturday mornings beginning June 1 and games will be played on Tuesdays beginning June 4, all at the Bray Center.
The cost is $50, which includes a team jersey.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
PGA Junior Golf League at Ives Grove
Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville has joined the PGA Junior Golf League family.
Ives Grove is looking for 12 boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13 to join its team; all skill levels are welcome.
Team members will have eight weeknight practices and six Sunday afternoon events against teams from five other area courses. The cost is $225, which includes a home and away jersey, professional instruction and the chance to advance to regional, sectional, and national competitions.
The deadline to sign up is May 1. For more information, please contact the golf course at 262-878-3714 or visit www.pgajrleague.com
Racine County Bowling Classic
The third annual Racine County Bowling Classic will begin Monday, May 6 at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.
Qualifying will be held each day from Monday through Friday, May 10. Qualifying is at 6:30 p.m. each night.
The Women’s finals will be held Monday, May 13 and Thursday, May 16; the Senior Men’s finals (age 50 and older) are Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 17; and the Men’s finals will be Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 18.
Eight women (depending on number of entries), 12 senior men and 16 men advance to the match play finals.
The tournament will feature a guaranteed prize pool of $5,000, with $1,000 guaranteed to the winner of the Men’s Division.
The defending champions are Ben Betchkal (men, second in a row), Jeff Fernholz (senior men) and Jessica Storm (women).
The tournament is open to all Racine County bowlers who have bowled in a minimum of 66 games in a sanctioned league, and to non-county residents who bowl a minimum of half a season in a league held in one of the six county bowling centers (Castle Lanes, Hillside Lanes and The Lanes on 20 in Racine, Old Settler’s, Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington and River City Lanes in Waterford). All participants must be age 21 or older.
The entry fee is $60 for Racine County league bowlers and $75 to non-county league bowlers who reside in Racine County. Entry forms are available at all county bowling centers and can be mailed to or returned in person to Old Settler’s Bowl, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182.
Entry forms and more information are available online at www.racinecountyclassic.com or www.facebook.com/racinecountyclassic
