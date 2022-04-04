Agendas for April 5

Lakeshore Tennis League sign-up

Sign up is beginning for the summer Lakeshore Tennis League. For more than 40 years, the Lakeshore Tennis League has provided tennis competition during the summer months. In 2017 the league became a co-ed league for all players.. A website for the league can be found at www.lakeshoretennisleague.com

Divisions are available for players of all abilities. In 2021, there were four divisions with a total of 39 players. Match play will begin in early June. A weekly schedule is distributed and players determine their own match dates and times during the scheduled weeks. Players provide balls for half of their matches and the winner is responsible for reporting the score.

The League fee this year will be $25, which includes a preseason pizza outing and the end-of-season awards banquet.

For questions or players interested in competing this summer please contact Mark Pelton at www.lakeshoretennis.com or 262-994-2727.

Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League

The Ives Grove Senior Men’s Golf League will hold its annual registration and informational meeting for new members at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 18 at the clubhouse at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville. Individual golfers and foursomes are welcome.

The league, in its 37th year, is for golfers age 50 and older and plays on Monday mornings for 20 weeks from May 2 through Oct. 3 except holidays (Memorial Day and Labor Day).

The cost of greens fees, tee times, special events, membership dues and the year-end banquet is $225, which is payable at the meeting.

If interested in joining the league, or for more information, please call Rick Geiss at 262-497-3981 or Mike Linstroth at 262-886-2882.

H.F. Johnson women’s golf league seeking members

The H.F. Johnson Park Thursday Women’s 18 Hole Golf League is looking for new members to join its Thursday Morning league.

There is a spring lunch banquet being planned for 11:30 a.m. on April 28, with league play beginning Thursday, May 5.

For more information, please call Geri Petersen at 262-497-3291.

SEAY to conduct tryouts

The Southeastern Aquatics Racine Family YMCA swim team will conduct tryouts for swimmers ages 5-18. Tryouts will take place at Sealed Air YMCA on Monday, April 11 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Swimmers should be able to swim 25 yards without stopping.

For more information, please contact coach Neil Wright at 262-994-3157.

